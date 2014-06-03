TAIPEI, June 3 British chip designer ARM
Holdings said it will open its first Asia-based CPU
design centre in Taiwan by the end of this year, part of the
company's efforts to expand in the region.
The centre will be in Hsinchu Science Park, where Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Mediatek
are also located. It will focus on design,
verification and delivery of processors for wearables and
embedded applications, ARM said in a statement on Monday.
TSMC is the world's top contract chip maker, while Mediatek
is Taiwan's biggest chip designer.
