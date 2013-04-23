LONDON, April 23 British chip designer ARM
Holdings easily beat first-quarter profit forecasts,
helped by the strength of the dollar and buoyant demand for
smartphones and tablets that use its processor technology.
The Cambridge-based company reported a 44 percent jump in
adjusted pretax profit of 89.4 million pounds ($136.3 million)
on Tuesday, beating analysts' forecasts of 77.6 million pounds.
Revenue rose 28 percent to 170.3 million pounds.
ARM collects most of its revenue in the dollar, which has
strengthened by about nearly 7 percent against the pound since
the start of 2013.