* Q1 adj pretax up 22 pct, in line with forecasts
* Revenue driven by 22 new licenses
* Some 1.1 billion chips shipped into phones, tablets
LONDON, April 24 ARM, the British
company whose technology powers Apple's iPad, met
market expectations with a 22 percent rise in first-quarter
profit, helped by growth in chip-makers licensing its energy
efficient designs.
The company reported adjusted pretax profit of 61.9 million
pounds ($99.6 million) on revenue 14 percent higher at 132.5
million pounds, both in line with forecasts.
Cambridge-based ARM licenses its technology and receives a
royalty of a few cents on every chip shipped in devices ranging
from mobile phones to domestic appliances and toys.
It signed 22 new processor deals in the quarter, driving
revenue for processor licensing up 27 percent to 41.1 million
pounds.
Some 1.1 billion chips based on its designs were shipped
into mobile phones and mobile computers in the period, similar
to a year ago, it said on Tuesday, while 800 million chips were
shipped into consumer and embedded digital devices, up 15
percent year-on-year.
The second half will see Microsoft launch its next
Windows operating system on an ARM-based architecture for the
first time, helping bolster the British company's dominance in
mobile computing.
Analysts were expecting ARM to report pretax profit of 61.1
million pounds on revenue of 130.0 million, according to a
company-supplied poll of 24 analysts.