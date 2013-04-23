* Q1 adj pretax up 44 pct, beating forecasts
* Points to strength of tablet, smartphone sector
* Expects full-year revenue at least in line with forecasts
LONDON, April 23 British chip designer ARM
Holdings easily beat first-quarter profit forecasts,
helped by the strength of the dollar and buoyant demand for
smartphones and tablets that use its processor technology.
The Cambridge-based company reported a 44 percent jump in
adjusted pretax profit of 89.4 million pounds ($136.3 million)
on Tuesday, beating analysts' forecasts of 77.6 million pounds.
Revenue rose 28 percent to 170.3 million pounds.
ARM, which licenses its designs to chip-makers like Samsung
and Qualcomm, collects most of its revenue
in the dollar, which has strengthened by about nearly 7 percent
against the pound since the start of 2013.
ARM has also been growing faster than the semi-conductor
sector thanks to its dominance in smartphones and tablets, like
Samsung's Galaxy S4 and Apple's iPad, and wider use of
its low-energy processors in microcontrollers.
"The growth in smartphones and tablets continues to benefit
ARM," Chief Executive Warren East said on Tuesday.
"Even low cost smart devices can contain multiple ARM-based
chips and be based on ARM's advanced Cortex-A series technology
and Mali graphics processors."
The company said it expected group revenue for the year to
be at least in line with market expectations. Analysts currently
forecast revenue of 675.8 million pounds, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 28 brokers. It also kept expectations
unchanged for the second quarter.
Its shares, which trade at an industry-record forward
multiple of 54 times earnings, reached a 12-year high of 985
pence last month.