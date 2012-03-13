Sri Lankan shares hit near 2-week closing low
COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lankan shares on Monday ended at their lowest in near two weeks due to profit-booking in banking shares, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.
* Says new 32-bit chip more power efficient
* Licenses to Freescale and NXP Semiconductor
LONDON, March 13 British chip designer ARM has unveiled what it said was the world's most energy-efficient microprocessor design that will help devices ranging from fridges to medical equipment to parking meters to communicate with other devices.
Cambridge-based ARM, best known for creating the processor technology that powers nearly all of the world's smartphones and tablets, said its new 32-bit design used about one third of the energy of 8-bit or 16-bit microcontrollers available today.
Low-cost microcontrollers are already embedded in millions of devices like household appliances, cars and toys, where they monitor and control performance.
Moving to low-energy 32-bit technology will help machines to communicate with other machines, ARM said, laying the foundations for the so-called "internet of things" that will wirelessly connect devices that little resemble today's PC, tablets and smartphones.
The new Cortex-M0+ processor had already been licensed to chipmakers Freescale and NXP Semiconductor, ARM said on Tuesday.
Microcontrollers are a fast growing source of revenue for ARM, with some 1 billion of the chips based on its blueprints shipped in the fourth quarter of 2011 alone, up 40 percent on a year earlier.
ARM receives a royalty of 1-2 percent on each chip. A microcontroller based on the new design would typically sell for about 20 cents, it said, which adds up to a significant sum considering the many millions of chips shipped.
It competes with companies including Renesas and Microchip Technology in microcontrollers.
COLOMBO, June 12 Sri Lankan shares on Monday ended at their lowest in near two weeks due to profit-booking in banking shares, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.
BEIJING, June 12 China will speed up the closure of small-scale coal mines and strengthen inspections on safer production over the next three years, a government plan released on Monday showed.