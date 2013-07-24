LONDON, July 24 British chip designer ARM
Holdings beat expectations for its second quarter with a
30 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit on Wednesday, helped
by demand for its latest processors and graphics technology.
In the first set of results since Simon Segars took over as
chief executive from Warren East on July 1, the Cambridge-based
company reported pretax profit of 86.6 million pounds ($133
million) on revenue up 26 percent, in sterling terms, to 171.2
million, both ahead of forecasts.
ARM has outpaced the wider semiconductor market for the last
five years or so, helped by the dominance of its processor
architecture in smartphones and tablet computers.
There have been some signs of softness at the top end of the
smartphone market, marked by weaker-than-expected sales of
Samsung's flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone. Apple
, however, comfortable beat forecasts for iPhone sales
on Tuesday.