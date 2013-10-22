Alaska officials report oil leak in beluga whale habitat
April 2 Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
LONDON Oct 22 Chipmakers licensing more powerful mobile technology like the 64-bit architecture in the new iPhone helped Britain's ARM Holdings' beat expectations for the third quarter on Tuesday.
The company, whose chip designs power more than 95 percent of smartphones and most tablets, posted pretax profit of 92.6 million pounds ($149.6 million), up 36 percent on a year ago, on revenue 27 percent higher at 184 million pounds.
Analysts were forecasting revenues of 175.8 million pounds and pretax profit of 88.9 million pounds, according to a poll of 25 brokers compiled by the Cambridge-based company.
Apple made the leap to 64-bit processing in the iPhone 5S, unveiled last month, and analysts say other smartphone makers will likely follow.
ARM, which licenses its designs to chipmakers like Samsung , receives a higher royalty on every chip shipped for its newest designs.
April 2 Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
* under agreement, Astellas has agreed to pay up to a total of eur 800 million
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.