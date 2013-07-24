BRIEF-Silver Spring Networks announces Catriona Fallon as chief financial officer
* Silver Spring Networks announces Catriona Fallon as chief financial officer
July 24 ARM Holdings : * CFO says doesn't see a slowdown in licensing this year * CFO says expects analyst FY revenue consensus to rise to about $1.09 billion
* Silver Spring Networks announces Catriona Fallon as chief financial officer
* Red Hat reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Finjan provides shareholder update for full year fiscal 2016