BRIEF-Spotless Group provides update on unsolicited takeover offer from Downer
* Board of spotless is currently undertaking a detailed review and evaluation of offer for shareholders
Oct 22 ARM Holdings : * CFO says "small inventory correction" around smartphones in Q3 * CFO says inventory correction affected Q3 royalties, which came in lower than
* Board of spotless is currently undertaking a detailed review and evaluation of offer for shareholders
* Cconnexion media ceo, George Parthimos, has stepped up to role of executive chairman
* Board is of view that group will be able to continue as a going concern by raising additional funds