BRIEF-ZTE's trading in A-shares to resume after board approves stock incentive plan
* Says trading in A-shares to resume on April 25 after board approves stock incentive plan
Feb 4 ARM Holdings : * CFO says 2014 processor royalties to rise 19-20 percent, longer-term
smartphone royalties target 15-25pct cagr unchanged *
* Says trading in A-shares to resume on April 25 after board approves stock incentive plan
* Contracts in relation to supply, delivery, installation of security application equipment to a telecom operator in philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: