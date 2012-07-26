By Simon Meads and Arno Schuetze
| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Private equity group Investcorp
is considering the sale of Armacell, one of the world's leading
makers of insulation materials, aiming to capitalise on the
growing need for energy efficient products, people familiar with
the situation said.
A sale of the company could attract large industrials groups
like 3M and fetch Investcorp more than 300
million euros ($364 million), two of the people said.
A sale of Armacell, which was spun off by Armstrong World
Industries in 2000 and now has some 2,500 employees
worldwide, could also attract the likes of rubber and polymers
maker Hutchinson Worldwide and foams and plastics group UFP
Technologies, the people said.