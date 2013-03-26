March 26 Real estate company Armada Hoffler
Properties Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up
to $201.3 million in an initial public offering.
The Virginia-based company, which develops and manages
retail and multifamily properties in Mid-Atlantic United States,
will structure itself as a REIT on the completion of the
offering.
The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "AHH" and listed Baird as an
underwriter to the offering. ()
Companies with large real estate assets eye a REIT structure
as it helps reduce the tax burden on their rental income.
Shareholders also stand to gain as REITs are required to
distribute at least 90 percent of their profits as dividends.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.