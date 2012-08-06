LONDON Aug 6 Armajaro Asset Management, the hedge fund founded by commodities trader Anthony Ward, is set to launch its new financials hedge fund in October, part of the firm's push to diversify further into equities.

The Armajaro Global Financials Fund will start with up to $100 million of assets under management, which could rise to more than $1 billion if the strategy performs, AAM said on Monday.

AAM says it currently manages assets worth $1.5 billion.

Earlier this year, AAM chief executive Harry Morley told Reuters he had set his long-term sights on boosting assets under management to about $10 billion across a range of 10-15 funds, with the initial step the launch of the financials fund.

The fund will trade the stocks of banks, insurance firms, asset managers and other financial institutions, as Armajaro believes there is a long-term opportunity in the sector despite the battering it has taken from years of financial crises.

London-based Armajaro has hired Ben Steele and Peter Walters from rival hedge fund TT International, where they ran another financials strategy, to jointly manage the portfolio.

The new fund will be the firm's first pure equities product, complementing its existing emerging markets fund which invests in equities and bonds.

Long-short equity hedge funds, which bet on rising and falling stocks, have struggled in recent years amid volatile markets. The average fund in the sector is up 2.11 percent in the first seven months of 2012, Hedge Fund Research data shows.

AAM is a unit of Armajaro Holdings Ltd, which also includes commodity trading and securities units. The firm is one of the largest players in coffee and cocoa markets.

The hedge fund arm generated headlines two years ago when one of its funds took what traders said was one of the biggest bullish bets ever in the cocoa market, taking delivery of almost all available Liffe stocks and helping drive the spot contract to a 32-year high.