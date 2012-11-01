* Growing liquidity in iron ore swaps attracts new players
* Armajaro owns commodity funds, physical trading firm
LONDON Nov 1 Armajaro Securities, the financial
services subsidiary of commodity conglomerate Armajaro Holdings,
said it would set up an iron ore brokerage desk to take
advantage of growing interest in steel derivatives.
Kenny Groth, who previously worked at iron ore swaps
brokerage London Commodity Brokers, will head Armajaro's new
iron ore desk.
"We believe there is scope for continued growth prospects in
this exciting market place," Armajaro Securities Chief Executive
Terry Manning said in a statement on Thursday.
Growing liquidity and volatility in the four-year old iron
ore derivatives market have recently attracted more trading
houses and hedge funds, who see the steel-making raw material as
a leading indicator of economic growth in China.
Trading volumes of iron ore swaps on the Singapore Exchange
(SGX), the leading clearer in this market, hit record levels of
17.7 million tonnes in September after a summer of violent price
swings.
UK-based Armajaro Securities already offers commodity
futures and options and has an energy desk, which executes deals
ranging from biomass and bio-fuels to uranium and carbon
products.
Other subsidiaries of Armajaro Holdings are physical
commodity trading house Armajaro Trading, commodity funds
manager Armajaro Asset Management and South African wine farm
Vondeling Wines.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jane Baird)