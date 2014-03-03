MILAN, March 3 Giorgio Armani's nephew Andrea
Camerana has left his executive position as managing director at
Giorgio Armani SpA to spend more time with his family and
explore new business opportunities outside of fashion, the
company said on Monday.
Camerana, 44, who has been viewed as a potential successor
to Armani by Italian and foreign media, will continue to play
"an important role" in the company and keep his seat on the
board of directors, the designer said in a statement.
"I would like to emphasise that the decision was made by
mutual agreement, and refute any suggestion of friction or
internal disagreement," the 79 year-old designer said.
The question of who will take over from the creative
director and chief executive of Armani has occupied industry
observers for over a decade.
A Giorgio Armani spokeswoman said Camerana would not be
replaced.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Greg Mahlich)