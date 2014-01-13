* Armani wants to avoid leaving problems for his successors
* Foundation could be similar to that behind Rolex
* No plans to list but IPOs "whet (Armani's) appetite"
By Isla Binnie
MILAN, Jan 13 Giorgio Armani is studying the
possibility of creating a foundation to protect the future of
his fashion empire, the Italian designer and businessman said on
Monday.
"I am paying a lot of attention to the possibility ... I
don't want to leave problems for the people who come after me,"
Armani, who turns 80 this year, said after showing an
autumn-winter menswear collection in Milan.
The question of who will succeed the creative director and
chief executive of one of the world's most recognisable fashion
brands, which had revenue over 2 billion euros ($2.73 billion)
in 2012, has occupied industry observers for a decade.
Armani has hinted over the years that he could list or sell
the group, and said after recovering from a bout of hepatitis in
2009 that he had started organising staff to continue his work.
The hands-on designer from northern Italy could set up a
foundation similar to the Hans Wilsdorf foundation behind watch
brand Rolex, an investment banker said.
Armani, who starred in one of his own advertising campaigns
last year, said he needed more information before making a
decisions.
"I don't have as much time at my disposal as I would like
for such important things," he said. "I want to have much more
information."
Armani suggested he had no current plans to list the company
publicly, after shareholders in jacket maker Moncler
raised more than 780 million euros in an initial public offering
in December, but found the prospect interesting.
"Every time someone lists on the stock market and it goes
well, it whets my appetite a little," Armani said.
Italian strategy consultancy Pambianco named Armani the
"most quotable" Italian luxury company in a December 2013 study
of which brands would do well in a stock market listing.
Male models sauntered down the catwalk for the youth-focused
Emporio Armani line on Monday in skinny grey suits with
ankle-skimming trousers, sweaters with fake fur inserts, and
shimmering blazers in purple and claret.
"When the boys put on these suits, they feel like little
princes," Armani said.
($1 = 0.7324 euros)
(Additional reporting by Astrid Wendlandt in Paris, editing by
David Evans)