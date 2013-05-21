* Revenue up 16 pct to 2.091 bln euros in 2012
* Net cash at 565 mln euros
* Says planned succession but won't give details
By Astrid Wendlandt and Isla Binnie
PARIS/MILAN May 21 Italian fashion house Giorgio
Armani on Tuesday said it had not seen a slowdown, even in
China, the industry's main engine of growth, where rivals noted
more muted demand in recent months.
Armani, owned by its eponymous founder, said revenue rose 16
percent last year to 2.1 billion euros ($2.70 billion) - the
same growth rate as Italian rival Gucci, whose sales
are nearly twice that at 3.65 billion euros.
Many listed luxury groups, including LVMH,
Richemont, PPR and Hermes, have said sales
were slowing as China's crackdown on corruption affected gift
giving, and as demand in Europe fell due to depressed local
spending and lower tourist numbers.
The Italian luxury goods maker, which sells clothes,
watches, cosmetics, furniture and eyewear, said demand was
particularly strong in China, where turnover rose 39 percent
last year.
The company said sales growth was over 10 percent in all of
its markets, with Europe holding up in the face of a recession.
Total turnover, including licensed products, reached 7.4
billion euros last year, putting it on par in terms of sales
with LVMH's Louis Vuitton, and making it twice as big
as Prada, whose brands include Miu Miu and shoe maker
Church's.
Giorgio Armani is about the same size in terms of net sales
as Burberry, which also saw resilient growth in Asia
last year, although the British brand's overall revenue rose 8
percent last year.
Armani, which has a cash pile 565 million euros, does not
plan to purchase other Italian fashion brands to shield them
from foreign predators, Italian press quoted Armani as saying.
"To become the head of a conglomerate would mean
destabilising a very delicate balance," Armani told the Italian
daily Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Tuesday.
"Personally, I have always linked good liquidity to concepts
such as independence and solidity."
Armani, who at 77 does not have an obvious heir to his
empire, said he had planned his succession, declining to give
details.
"I have been planning the 'after-me' phase for years. I have
a trusted working group that will be able to safely manage the
transition when the moment comes.
"Pragmatism is one of my strengths: do you think I could
fail to address a crucial issue such as my succession?"