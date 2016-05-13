YEREVAN May 13 Ameriabank, Armenia's biggest
bank by assets, has signed a $20 million loan deal with German
investment corporation DEG to finance small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) in the ex-Soviet republic, the bank said on
Friday.
The loan term facilities provided by DEG will foster
business growth in Armenia by easing access to finance for local
SMEs, which represent around 40 percent of the country's gross
domestic product and most of its workforce.
"This credit facility will help the bank further strengthen
its position in the SME lending segment, contributing to the
economic growth of the country," Ameriabank CEO Artak Hanesyan
said in a statement.
Ameriabank, which has total capital of $182 million and
about $1 billion in total assets, said in January it was making
plans for a potential stock market listing in London in the next
two to three years. It is pursuing domestic expansion after a
$40 million investment by the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (EBRD).
The EBRD took a 20 percent stake in Ameriabank to help
support its growth by providing funds for lending to small
business, big local companies and retail customers.
In addition to the EBRD investment, the World Bank's
International Finance Corporation provided a $50 million loan to
help Ameriabank boost lending to local businesses and bolster
economic growth in Armenia.
Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Ameriabank's long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative on May 5,
while affirming the IDR at 'B+'.
