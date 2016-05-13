YEREVAN May 13 Ameriabank, Armenia's biggest bank by assets, has signed a $20 million loan deal with German investment corporation DEG to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the ex-Soviet republic, the bank said on Friday.

The loan term facilities provided by DEG will foster business growth in Armenia by easing access to finance for local SMEs, which represent around 40 percent of the country's gross domestic product and most of its workforce.

"This credit facility will help the bank further strengthen its position in the SME lending segment, contributing to the economic growth of the country," Ameriabank CEO Artak Hanesyan said in a statement.

Ameriabank, which has total capital of $182 million and about $1 billion in total assets, said in January it was making plans for a potential stock market listing in London in the next two to three years. It is pursuing domestic expansion after a $40 million investment by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The EBRD took a 20 percent stake in Ameriabank to help support its growth by providing funds for lending to small business, big local companies and retail customers.

In addition to the EBRD investment, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation provided a $50 million loan to help Ameriabank boost lending to local businesses and bolster economic growth in Armenia.

Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Ameriabank's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative on May 5, while affirming the IDR at 'B+'. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Heinrich)