YEREVAN, June 13 Armenia's biggest bank by assets, Ameriabank, has sold bonds valued at $20 million to four Luxembourg-based funds to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and energy efficiency projects in the former Soviet republic, it said on Monday.

Its investment manager, Investments AG, handled the placing.

Ameriabank, 20 percent-owned by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and with capital of $182 million and about $1 billion in assets, signed a $20 million loan with German investment group DEG on May 13 to fund SMEs.

The bank said in January it was planning a possible stock market listing in London in the next two to three years.

In addition to the EBRD's $40 million investment, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation lent the bank $50 million to boost lending to local businesses.

Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Ameriabank's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative on May 5, while affirming the IDR at a B+ rating. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland)