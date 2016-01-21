LONDON Jan 21 Ameriabank, Armenia's biggest
bank by assets, is making plans for a potential stock market
listing in London as it pursues a domestic expansion drive after
a $40 million investment by the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (EBRD).
The EBRD is taking a 20 percent stake in Ameriabank to help
to support its growth by providing funds for lending to small
business, big local companies and retail customers.
"Our aspiration is an IPO (initial public offering) and to
try to triple our balance sheet in the next three years,"
Ameriabank Chairman Andrew Mkrtchyan said, adding that it has
begun negotiations with investment banks to appoint an adviser
with a view to listing in the next two to three years. The bank
did not provide an estimate of a potential valuation.
Mkrtchyan said the bank, which has total capital of 182
million dollars and about $1 billion in total assets, is looking
to further its expansion with acquisitions in its home market in
the first half of the year, with the focus on profitable smaller
players.
The Armenian banking sector comprises 21 lenders, serving a
population of about 3.2 million people.
In addition to the EBRD investment, the World Bank's
International Finance Corporation is providing a $50 million
loan to help Ameriabank to boost lending to local businesses and
bolster economic growth in the former Soviet republic.
Like other former Soviet states, Armenia has been hit by the
economic downturn in Russia, though the International Monetary
Fund said in September that it expects increased growth this
year.
The IFC's Director for Europe and Central Asia, Tomasz
Telma, said its loan is part of a $100 million investment
programme to increase stability in a sector that is critical for
Armenia's broader economic development.
(Reporting by Jane Merriman; Editing by David Goodman)