YEREVAN/BAKU, June 27 Armenia said one of its
soldiers died in clashes with troops from neighbouring
Azerbaijan late on Friday, as a territorial dispute ground on
between the former Soviet republics.
Azerbaijan did not comment on the report of the violence -
but dismissed Armenian allegations that it had started any
fighting or lost a significant number of its own men.
Sporadic clashes between the two have thwarted international
efforts to end the dispute that broke out in the dying years of
the Soviet Union and has killed about 30,000 people.
"The Azeri side has again provoked tension at the border,"
Armenia's defence ministry spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said
in a statement posted on Facebook.
"Information ... that Azeri side has allegedly violated a
ceasefire agreement and there have been losses among Azeri
servicemen is disinformation," an Azeri defence ministry
spokesman said.
"This step is an attempt to drag public's attention in
Armenia from social problems," he added.
Thousands of Armenians staged a sixth day of demonstrations
in the capital Yerevan on Saturday against a hike in electricity
prices.
Clashes along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and
around Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies inside Azerbaijan but is
controlled by its majority ethnic Armenians, have stoked fears
of a wider conflict breaking out in the South Caucasus, which is
crossed by oil and gas pipelines.
Nagorno-Karabakh has run its own affairs with heavy military
and financial backing from Armenia since the war.
Armenian-backed forces also hold seven Azeri districts
surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh.
Efforts to reach a permanent settlement have failed, despite
mediation led by France, Russia and the United States.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to global majors including BP
, Chevron and ExxonMobil, frequently
threatens to take the mountain region back by force, and is
spending heavily on its armed forces.
Armenia, an ally of Russia, says it would not stand by if
Nagorno-Karabakh were attacked.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan in Yerevan and Nailia Bagirova
in Baku; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)