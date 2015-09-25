YEREVAN, Sept 26 Four Armenian soldiers were
killed in an attack by Azeri forces on Friday near the breakaway
Nagorno-Karabakh region, in a new outburst of violence in the
region, Nagorno-Karabkh's defense ministry said.
Clashes along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and
around Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies inside Azerbaijan but is
controlled by majority ethnic Armenians, have stoked fears of a
wider conflict breaking out in the South Caucasus, which is
crossed by oil and gas pipelines.
Sporadic clashes between the two have thwarted international
efforts to end the dispute, which broke out in the dying years
of the Soviet Union and has killed about 30,000 people.
The separatist region's defense ministry said in a statement
that four Armenian soldiers had died and several were wounded as
a result of artillery shelling and gunfire from the Azeri
forces.
Azeri officials were not immediately available to comment.
Armenia said earlier on Friday that three civilians were
killed and two were wounded late on Thursday in an attack by
Azeri forces in several villages near the border between the two
former Soviet republics.
Nagorno-Karabakh has run its own affairs with heavy military
and financial backing from Armenia since the war.
Armenian-backed forces also hold seven Azeri districts
surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh.
Efforts to reach a permanent settlement have failed despite
mediation led by France, Russia and the United States.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to global oil companies
including BP Plc, Chevron Corp and ExxonMobil
Corp, frequently threatens to take the mountain region
back by force, and is spending heavily on its armed forces.
Armenia, an ally of Russia, says it would not stand by if
Nagorno-Karabakh were attacked.
