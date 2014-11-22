YEREVAN Nov 22 The bodies of three pilots have
been removed from a crash site in a special military operation
after their helicopter from a region controlled by ethnic
Armenians was shown down by Azeri forces earlier this month,
officials from the region said.
The downing of the helicopter was the first such incident
since a ceasefire was agreed in 1994 following a war over the
tiny mountainous territory in the South Caucasus and has
ratcheted up tensions between Armenia and oil-producing
Azerbaijan.
Azeri armed forces had been preventing soldiers from
approaching the crash site and removing the bodies of the
pilots, who were on a training flight, according to defence
ministry officials in both the Nagorno-Karabakh territory and
Armenia.
"As a result of a special operation, the remains of the crew
were retrieved, as were specific parts of the helicopter,"
Karabakh's defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
It said that two Azeri soldiers were killed during the
operation and that the Armenian side did not suffer any losses.
Azeri officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Azerbaijan earlier confirmed it had shot down a helicopter
but said it was an Armenian aircraft that had intended to attack
Azeri soldiers near the mined and heavily guarded line of
contact around Nagorno-Karabakh.
The incident highlighted the risk that tensions over
Nagorno-Karabakh could trigger a wider conflict in the South
Caucasus, through which oil and gas flow from the Caspian region
to Europe.
About 30,000 people were killed in fighting between ethnic
Azeris and Armenians, which erupted in 1991 as the Soviet Union
collapsed.
Mainly Muslim Azerbaijan and predominantly Christian Armenia
regularly trade accusations of inciting violence along the
Azeri-Armenian border and around Nagorno-Karabakh.
The region runs its own affairs with heavy military and
financial backing from Armenia.
The OSCE's Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the
United States, has failed to find a permanent settlement to the
conflict, and no peace treaty has ever been signed.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
editing by Jane Baird)