YEREVAN Jan 23 At least two Armenian soldiers
were killed in clashes with troops from neighbouring Azerbaijan
on Friday, but the former Soviet republics gave conflicting
death tolls and disputed who was to blame.
Sporadic clashes between the two countries have thwarted
international efforts to end a territorial dispute that broke
out in the dying years of the Soviet Union and has killed about
30,000 people.
Armenia's Defence Ministry accused the Azeri side of killing
two of its soldiers. "All responsibility for escalation of the
situation and its consequences lies with the political and
military leadership of Azerbaijan," it said in a statement.
Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry, meanwhile, accused Armenian
soldiers of trying to cross the border and said 12 of them had
been killed and 20 wounded. It said the Armenians were the first
to open fire, and there were no Azeri casualties.
Skirmishes around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh
and along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan underline
the risk of broader conflict in the South Caucasus, a region
criss-crossed by oil and gas pipelines.
Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region within Azerbaijan, is
controlled by ethnic Armenians who form the majority of its
population. The enclave's defence ministry said three Azeri
soldiers were killed in skirmishes with ethnic Armenian
separatists on Thursday night.
According to reports in Armenia, two Armenian soldiers were
killed and one was wounded in similar clashes earlier this week.
Armenian-backed forces seized Nagorno-Karabakh and seven
surrounding Azeri districts in the early 1990s. Efforts to reach
a permanent settlement have failed, despite mediation led by
France, Russia and the United States.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to global majors including BP
, Chevron and ExxonMobil, frequently
threatens to take the mountain region back by force, and is
spending heavily on its armed forces.
Armenia, an ally of Russia, says it would not stand by if
Nagorno-Karabakh were attacked.
