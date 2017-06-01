* Fighting erupted in 1991, ceasefire brokered in 1994
* Region criss-crossed by energy pipelines
* War could draw in regional powers - think-tank
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, June 1 The former Soviet republics of
Armenia and Azerbaijan are closer to war over the breakaway
Nagorno-Karabakh region than at any point since a ceasefire
brokered more than 20 years ago, the International Crisis Group
said.
Fighting between ethnic Azeris and Armenians first erupted
in 1991 and a ceasefire was agreed in 1994. But Azerbaijan and
Armenia have regularly traded accusations of violence around
Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Azeri-Armenian border.
Clashes over control of Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies inside
Azerbaijan but is controlled by ethnic Armenians, have
intensified in the past three years and turned into a violent
flare-up of the conflict last April, when the International
Crisis Group (ICG) said at least 200 people were killed.
It said any descent into all-out war could draw in regional
powers, which include Russia and Turkey - closely allied to
Armenia and Azerbaijan respectively.
Since mid-January this year, deadly incidents involving the
use of heavy artillery and anti-tank weapons have occurred and
May saw a significant increase, including reports of self-guided
rockets and missiles used near densely populated areas along the
contact line.
Efforts to secure a permanent settlement of the conflict in
the South Caucasus, which is criss-crossed by oil and gas
pipelines, have failed despite mediation led by France, Russia
and the United States, known as the OSCE Minsk Group.
"A year after Nagorno-Karabakh's April 2016 violent
flare-up, Armenia and Azerbaijan are closer to war than at any
point since the 1994 ceasefire," the ICG said in a report titled
"Nagorno-Karabakh's gathering war clouds".
"While violence remains at a relatively low boil, any
escalation quickly could spin out of control," the think-tank,
which works to prevent conflict, said.
The ICG, which based its report on the findings of analysts
who had talked to residents and observers on the ground, said
the settlement process had stalled, making the use of force
tempting, at least for tactical purposes, and both sides
appeared ready for confrontation.
"These tensions could develop into larger-scale conflict,
leading to significant civilian casualties and possibly
prompting the main regional powers to intervene," the ICG said.
The ICG said that Russia remains the most influential
foreign player, yet its role is complex.
"It is prima inter pares in the Minsk Group, but also chief
arms supplier to Azerbaijan and Armenia, both of whom suspect
Russia is more interested in expanding its influence in the
region than in resolving the conflict," the group said.
The Minsk Group is part of the efforts by the OSCE European
security watchdog to find a solution to the conflict.
According to the report, Armenia – concerned about
Nagorno-Karabakh's security and angered by Baku's increased
assertiveness – insists on a lowering of security risks before
substantive talks can start.
It said Azerbaijan – frustrated with the longstanding status
quo and concerned that additional security measures could
further cement it – insists substantive discussions cannot be
delayed.
Government officials in Armenia and Azerbaijan had no
immediate comments on the report.
(Editing by Alison Williams)