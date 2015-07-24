YEREVAN, July 24 Armenia's Ardshinbank said on Friday it had placed $100 million in bonds with a 12 percent coupon, maturing in 2020, on the Irish Stock Exchange. Below are results of the issue: Issuer, Ardshinbank, 12% issue number 2020, USD Type of debt International instrument bonds Redemption Amortising type Issue status Outstanding Type of Public placement Par, $200,000 currency of issue Amount 100,000,000 ISIN XS1117287638 End of 07/23/2015 placement Coupon 12% Coupon 2 times per year frequency Settlement 07/29/2015 date Maturity 07/29/2020 date Issue Bookrunner: JP Managers Morgan Trading Irish S.E. floor Moody's assigned Ardshinbank B1 in foreign currency and Ba3 in local currency ratings with negative outlook in January 2015. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Bush)