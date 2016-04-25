YEREVAN A blast on a passenger bus killed at least two people in the Armenian capital of Yerevan late on Monday, the Armenian investigative committee spokeswoman said.

Sona Truzyan said two were dead and six others were injured in a residential area near the city centre.

The cause of the explosion was not known, she said, adding that a criminal case would be opened. Investigators were at the site.

The Armenian Emergencies Ministry said two of the injured were in a serious condition.

