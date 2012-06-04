* Armenia, Azerbaijan traded barbs on Monday
* War between Azeris, Armenians erupted in 1991
* Sporadic violence flares along ceasefire line
By Arshad Mohammed
YEREVAN, June 4 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton began a trip to the South Caucasus region on Monday
calling on arch rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan to renounce
violence that she warned could slip into a broader regional
conflict.
Post-Soviet nations Armenia and Azerbaijan traded
accusations on Monday ahead of Clinton's arrival over violence
that killed three Armenian soldiers and wounded soldiers on both
sides of their shared border.
"I am very concerned by these incidents and have called on
all parties, all actors, to refrain from the use or threat of
force," said Clinton speaking to journalists. "There is a danger
that it could escalate into a much broader conflict that would
be very tragic for everyone concerned."
War between ethnic Azeris and Armenians erupted in 1991 over
the mostly Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region which broke away
from Muslim Azerbaijan with the backing of Christian Armenia as
the Soviet Union collapsed two decades ago.
Sporadic violence still flares along a ceasefire line
negotiated in 1994. Some 30,000 people were killed and about 1
million became refugees, the majority in Azerbaijan.
Clinton's South Caucasus trip will focus largely on U.S.
interests and security in the region criss-crossed by energy
pipelines, fraught with territorial disputes and the site of a
five-day war between Russia and pro-western Georgia in 2008.
Clinton was scheduled to meet Armenian President Serzh
Sarksyan and Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian during a less
than five-hour visit before traveling on to Georgia and then
Azerbaijan, a major oil and gas producer.
The Secretary of State also urged Armenia and Turkey, whose
border has been closed since 1993 to work towards a
normalisation of relations.
"We are committed to seeing ... Armenia and Turkey normalise
relations because we think this is a path forward to a better
future for the citizens of both countries," she said.
Turkey closed its border with Armenia in an act of
solidarity with ethnic kin in Azerbaijan during the
Nagorno-Karabkah conflict.
Lack of a permanent settlement to the frozen conflict,
despite mediation led by France, Russia and the United States,
scuttled Ankara's and Yerevan's efforts to normalise relations.
While Armenia and Turkey signed an agreement in October 2009
to normalize relations, open the border and take steps to
develop trade, tourism and economic cooperation, the two sides
never ratified the pact.
Clinton also urged Armenia, whose closed borders make it
largely dependent on Iran and its former Soviet master Moscow to
pursue reforms to improve its economy as well as to strengthen
democratic institutions.
"Private sector investors are looking for an open business
climate with predictable rules and independent judiciary,
transparent regulations, taxes and customs," she said, adding
that the United States was pleased at progress Armenia had made.
From Yerevan, Clinton flies to Georgia's Black Sea resort of
Batumi where she will spend two nights before traveling to
Azerbaijan, where her visit has been carefully calibrated to
spend roughly the same amount of time as she did in Armenia.
(Additional reporting by Margarita Antidze, Writing by Thomas
Grove, Editing by Michael Roddy)