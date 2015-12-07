YEREVAN Dec 7 Armenians voted to curb the
president's powers and boost the role of prime minister, results
showed on Monday, a move backers say will bolster democracy and
stability but opponents warn will entrench the ruling party's
control over the country.
Just short of two thirds - 63.35 percent - of voters
supported the proposed changes to the constitution in Sunday's
referendum, according to preliminary results, easily more than
the simple majority needed.
Opposition activists took to the streets of capital Yerevan
overnight, many saying there had been polling violations. Police
stopped crowds trying to reach the central election commission's
office.
"What happened yesterday during the vote is a treason," one
of the opposition leaders, Raffi Hovannisian, said in the early
hours of Monday morning in the city's central square.
The opposition say the changes are designed to pave the way
for President Serzh Sarksyan to prolong his rule by becoming
prime minister when term limits force him to move on in 2018.
Sarksyan has denied any such plans.
The changes, approved in parliament in October, will curb
the role of the historically powerful president and give more
authority to the prime minister and parliament. They are due to
come into force after parliamentary election in May 2017.
Under the changes, the president will no longer be elected
by popular vote, but by parliament. The winner will stay in the
job for seven years instead of the current five, but will only
have largely ceremonial powers.
Most of the role's current powers will pass to the prime
minister and parliament.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Heavens)