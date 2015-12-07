(Adds president's comments, protest)
By Hasmik Mkrtchyan
YEREVAN Dec 7 Armenians voted in a referendum
to boost the prime minister's powers, results showed on Monday,
a move supporters say will bolster stability but opponents warn
will entrench the ruling party's control over the ex-Soviet
state.
Observers from the Council of Europe rights group reported
problems with the voting lists and other irregularities, and
said that the low turnout suggested many voters saw Sunday's
referendum as a piece of political manoeuvring.
The ruling Republican party, which called the vote, said
minor violations could not affect the result.
The changes, due to come into force after elections in May
2017, will broadly curb the role of the historically-powerful
president and give more authority to the prime minister and
parliament.
The opposition says the changes are a ruse to let President
Serzh Sarksyan slip into an enhanced prime ministerial role at
the head of the Republican Party after his presidential term
ends in 2018. He has regularly denied this.
"We can say today that the parliamentary system is a
reality. It means strong government, strong opposition and
strengthening of the role of political parties," Sarksyan told a
meeting with officials, politicians and public figures.
Opposition activists took to the streets of the capital
Yerevan overnight with many saying there had been polling
violations. Police stopped crowds trying to reach the central
election commission's office.
The protest resumed on Monday with about 4,000 people
gathering in the capital's central square and then marching in
the streets.
"I'm sure that people will unite and will be able to remove
this regime in order to create Armenia of our dreams," one of
the opposition leaders, Jerair Sefilian, told the crowd.
Opposition activists said protests would continue.
Just short of two thirds - 63.35 percent - of people who did
vote on Sunday supported the proposed changes to the
constitution, according to preliminary results, easily more than
the simple majority needed.
Observers from the Council of Europe's Parliamentary
Assembly (PACE) said the relatively low turnout, around 50
percent of the voting population, reflected the fact that "the
referendum was driven by political interests instead of the
needs of the Armenian public and was perceived by many citizens
as a vote of confidence in the government".
The PACE monitors also said there had been violations,
including inaccurate voting lists, allegations of large-scale
organised vote-buying and the misuse of administrative resources
by executive bodies. It did not say who had made those
allegations.
"The delegation urges the authorities to address these
issues in order to build trust in the voting process and in
politics in general to ensure a genuinely democratic future for
Armenia," PACE said in a statement.
Under the changes, the president will no longer be elected
by popular vote, but by parliament. The winner will stay in the
job for seven years instead of the current five, but will have
only largely ceremonial powers.
(Additional reporting and writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing
)