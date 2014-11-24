YEREVAN Nov 24 Armenia's central bank said on
Monday it had enough reserves to prevent major fluctuations in
the dram and protect financial stability in the ex-Soviet
country following a sharp fall in the value of the national
currency.
The Armenian dram slipped to 435 drams per dollar on Monday
from 418 drams on Friday, continuing a trend that started at the
end of October.
The central bank has spent some $60.75 million intervening
in the market to support the currency in the last three weeks.
"The central bank reserves are enough to prevent any
artificial fluctuations of the rate and secure financial
stability," it said in a statement.
The bank's currency reserves were $1.7 billion on Oct. 31,
down 31.6 percent from a year before.
The bank said the dram's depreciation was the result of
recent developments on regional and international markets.
Some experts say economic difficulties in Russia, Armenia's
largest trading partner, as well as a fall in prices of
non-ferrous metals, Armenia's main exports, are the main
reasons.
"The dram started to depreciate more actively in November
amid devaluation expectations linked to the situation in
Russia," said an independent analyst based in Yerevan, who did
not want to be named.
The Russian rouble has lost around a quarter of its value
since mid-year, creating problems for trading partners whose
currencies have strengthened against the rouble as a result.
Bilateral trade between Armenia and Russia exceeded $1.5
billion last year -- mainly imports to Armenia, which is nestled
between Iran, Georgia and regional rival Azerbaijan. Russia is
also Armenia's main investor, with its capital present in most
economic sectors.
