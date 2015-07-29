YEREVAN, July 29 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday placed its fourth
tranche of bonds denominated in Armenia's national currency, the
dram, via an auction on the NASDAQ OMX Armenia Exchange, the
exchange said in a press release.
Total bids from three bidders for bonds worth 2 billion
drams ($4.2 million) amounted to 2.356 billion drams. The
cut-off rate set during the auction was 12.0328 percent.
The coupon rate was referenced to 6-month Armenian treasury
bill rate published by the central bank of Armenia plus a margin
of 0.25 percent for the further coupon payments. The reference
rate by July 27 was 11.7828 percent.
Placement was organised by Ameriabank CJSC.
The EBRD placed its first-ever dram-denominated one-year
bonds worth 2 billion drams via an auction on the NASDAQ OMX
Armenia Exchange in January 2014.
Both issues were aimed at developing the local capital
market. They also support the Armenian government's programme of
reforms intended to reduce dollarisation in the economy and
stimulate locally generated savings.
($1=478.8 drams)
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Larry King)