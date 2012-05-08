YEREVAN May 8 A leading opposition group in
Armenia said on Tuesday a parliamentary election won by the
president's party had been marred by fraud, and vowed to ask a
top court to overturn the results.
Two days after Sunday's election in the former Soviet
Republic, about 5,000 supporters of former president Levon
Ter-Petrosyan's Armenian National Congress took to the streets
in central Yerevan.
The Republican Party of President Serzh Sarksyan won about
68 seats, a majority in the 131-seat parliament, according to
results released on Monday.
The Armenian National Congress won seven seats, but its
leaders argue the election should be thrown out altogether,
saying widespread vote-buying and other violations had taken
place.
"We took a decision to appeal to the Constitutional Court to
annul the results of the election," said Aram Manukyan, a leader
of the congress.
"Each election is worse than the last," Ter-Petrosyan said.
International monitors have given a mixed assessment of the
vote in Russia's main ally in the strategic South Caucasus. They
praised Armenia for electoral reforms and a peaceful vote but
criticised what they said were violations of the campaign law
and interference by parties.
Republican Party officials said the election was democratic.
Voting irregularities marred Armenia's 2007 parliamentary
election, while clashes between police and protesters led by
Ter-Petrosyan killed 10 people after the 2008 presidential vote
in which Sarksyan was elected.
The Armenian National Congress, which had no seats in the
previous parliament, said, however, that it would not refuse the
parliament seats it had won.
"The bloc's participation in the work of parliament will
give new impulse to our struggle," said another congress leader,
Stepan Demirchyan.
Armenia, a landlocked nation of 3.3 million, hosts a Russian
military base and is locked in hostile relations with
neighbouring Azerbaijan nearly two decades after a war over the
disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The South Caucasus lies between Russia, Turkey, Iran and
Central Asia and is emerging as an important route for oil and
gas exports from the Caspian Sea to world markets, although
Armenia has no pipelines of its own.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)