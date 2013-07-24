BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp says closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
* Closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia, rated Baa2 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch, is edging closer to a debut international bond after sending a request for proposal, according to bankers.
Sources indicated that bankers are in Yerevan pitching to the government to win the mandate.
In May, Prime Minister Tigran Sarksyan said the sovereign plans to raise USD500m through its first Eurobond sometime this year.
It plans to use the proceeds to repay the country's USD500m debt to Russia, which it received in 2009 to help it through the financial crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the well-known bond investor's abrupt departure from one of the world's biggest asset managers.