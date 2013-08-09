LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia, rated Baa2 by
Moody's and BB- by Fitch, has hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP
Morgan to lead the issue of its debut US dollar-denominated
Eurobond, according to the country's finance ministry.
" government approved finance minister's proposal
about an agreement with lead-managers to issue Eurobonds. Three
companies - Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan have been selected
as lead-managers of the issue," the finance ministry said in a
statement on its website.
In May, Prime Minister Tigran Sarksyan said the sovereign
plans to raise USD500m through its first Eurobond sometime this
year.
It plans to use the proceeds to repay the country's USD500m
debt to Russia, which it received in 2009 to help it through the
financial crisis.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo in London and Hasmik Mkrtchyan
in Yerevan; Editing by Sudip Roy)