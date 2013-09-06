BRIEF-Comcast planning online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg
* Comcast said to plan online rival to Netflix using hit NBC shows- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oZOtT5 Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia will begin meeting with fixed-income investors next week ahead of its potential debut in the Eurobond market, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch, will meet investors in Los Angeles on September 10, New York on September 11, Boston on September 12 and London on September 13.
A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond offering of benchmark size might follow, subject to market conditions.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are arranging the meetings. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)
April 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a crackdown on alleged stock promotion schemes in which writers were secretly paid to post hundreds of bullish articles about public companies on financial websites.