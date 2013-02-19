YEREVAN Feb 19 Armenia's presidential election
was an improvement on recent elections in the former Soviet
republic but was not genuinely competitive, international
observers said on Tuesday.
Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said
Monday's election, in which President Serzh Sarksyan was
re-elected, was peaceful and generally well conducted.
"However, the limited field of candidates meant that the
election was not genuinely competitive," they said in a written
statement. "The candidates who did run were able to campaign in
a free atmosphere and to present their views to voters, but the
campaign overall failed to engage the public's interest."
Several of Sarksyan's potential rivals decided not to run in
the election because they feared the election would be skewed in
the president's favour.