* Unrest against electricity tariff hike goes on
* Protesters reject government concession
* Armenia hit by Russian economic downturn
By Hasmik Mkrtchyan
YEREVAN, June 29 Thousands of Armenians launched
a second week of protests on Monday against a hike in
electricity prices, rejecting the government's concession to
suspend the increase temporarily.
The government decided on Saturday to cover the price rise
out of state funds, rather than increase customers' bills, until
an independent audit of the electricity supply company is
completed.
But thousands of protesters remained at their sit-in on an
avenue near the presidential palace in the capital Yerevan,
while hundreds moved to nearby Freedom Square.
"We will stay here until our demand is fulfilled ...
Electricity tariff rises will lead to rises in all other
prices," activist Hmayk Mkrtchyan told Reuters.
The crowd, which has tended to dwindle during the day but
swell again at night, has made barricades of rubbish bins and
carries posters with slogans like "I'm not going to pay! Will
you?" and "Stop robbing people!"
The rally has been peaceful since last Tuesday, when police
used water cannon against demonstrators and detained about 200
but were unable to break up the rally.
The cash-strapped southern Caucasus nation of 3.2 million
was once part of the Soviet Union and has been hit hard by an
economic downturn in Russia, its main ally.
The state regulatory commission decided in mid-June
electricity prices paid by the public should rise from Aug. 1,
after the distribution company, a subsidiary of Russian firm
Inter RAO, said it was needed because of a decline in
the dram currency.
Armenian officials have called the planned increases
justified but have proposed an independent audit of the company.
President Serzh Sargsyan on Saturday did not rule out the
possibility that the electricity distribution company would be
returned to the state.
Inter RAO said on Monday it did not plan to sell its
Armenian unit. "We are not in talks and not planning a sale," a
spokesman said.
(Additional reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova in Moscow;
Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Roche)