YEREVAN, Sept 24 Armenia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.50 percent on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation went beyond the government's target.

Inflation came at 9.3 percent in August, the central bank said, up from 8.5 percent recorded in July, higher than the government's target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for the whole year.

Monthly inflation in August was 0.3 percent, compared to inflation of 0.4 percent in July.

The central bank raised refinancing rate to 8.50 percent from 8.00 percent in July. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Heavens)