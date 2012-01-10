YEREVAN Jan 10 Armenia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday, as annual inflation slowed in December.

Consumer prices rose 2.5 percent last month after an increase of 1.2 percent in November.

The annual inflation rate stood at 4.7 percent in December, the central bank said, lower than 4.8 percent in November and within the government's target range of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)