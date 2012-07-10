YEREVAN, July 10 Armenia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation remained within the government's target for the year.

Consumer prices declined 1.3 percent last month unchanged from the same level in May.

The annual inflation rate stood at 0.7 percent in June, the central bank said, slightly higher than the 0.5 percent recorded in May and within the government's target range of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Megan Davies)