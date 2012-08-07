YEREVAN Aug 7 Armenia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation remained within the government's target for the year.

The annual inflation rate stood at 2.3 percent in July, the central bank said, higher than the 0.7 percent recorded in June, but lower than the government's target range of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)