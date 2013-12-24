RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
YEREVAN Dec 24 Armenia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 7.75 percent from 8 percent on Tuesday after data showed a decline in inflation.
Annual inflation came at 6.6 percent in November, the central bank said, down from 7.1 percent recorded in October. That is still higher than the government's target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for the whole year.
Monthly inflation in November was 0.9 percent, compared to inflation of 0.3 percent in October.
The central bank cut refinancing rate to 8 percent in October. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze)
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.
