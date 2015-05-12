YEREVAN May 12 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had left its key refinancing rate unchanged at 10.5 percent.

Annual inflation in Armenia was at 4.8 percent in April, down from 5.8 percent in March, according to the central bank data.

The government forecasts annual inflation in a range of 2.5-5.5 percent in 2015, the same as last year's target. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimri Soldatkin)