YEREVAN, Sept 23 Armenia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 6.75 percent on Tuesday after data showed annual inflation was within the government's 2014 target.

Annual inflation was 0.8 percent in August, the central bank said, up from 0.4 percent recorded in July. That is within the government's target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for 2014.

Monthly inflation in August was 0.7 percent, compared to deflation of 0.9 percent in July.

The central bank cut its refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 7.00 percent in August. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)