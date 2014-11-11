YEREVAN Nov 11 Armenia's central bank kept its
key refinancing rate unchanged, at 6.75 percent, on Tuesday
after data showed annual inflation was within the government's
2014 target.
Annual inflation was 2.2 percent in October, the central
bank said, up from 1.5 percent recorded in September.
Monthly inflation in October was 1.0 percent, compared to
inflation of 0.4 percent in September.
The central bank kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 6.75
percent in September after cutting it from 7.00 percent in
August.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
