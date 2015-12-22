MOSCOW Dec 22 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to lower its key refinancing rate to 8.75 percent from 9.75 percent.

Annual inflation in the South Caucasus country was at 1.2 percent in November, down from 1.9 percent in October, according to central bank data.

The government forecasts annual inflation in a range of 2.5-5.5 percent in 2015, the same as last year's target. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Polina Devitt and Dmitry Solovyov)