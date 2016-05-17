YEREVAN May 17 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had decided to cut its refinancing rate to 7.75 percent from 8.25 percent.

Annual deflation in the South Caucasus country was at 1.9 percent in April compared to 2.0 percent deflation in March, according to central bank data. Monthly deflation in April was 0.3 percent compared to the same deflation in March.

The government forecasts annual inflation in a 2.5-5.5 percent range in 2016, the same as last year's target. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)