YEREVAN Dec 27 Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had cut its refinancing rate to 6.25 percent from 6.5 percent.

Annual deflation in the South Caucasus country was at 0.6 percent in November, compared with 0.9 percent deflation in October, according to central bank data. On a monthly basis, the inflation rate stood at 1 percent in November, up from 0.5 percent in October. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Peter Hobson)