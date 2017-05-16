YEREVAN May 16 Armenia's central bank said on
Tuesday it had kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 6 percent.
In an interview with Reuters in March, Armenia's central
bank chairman signalled a halt to the easing cycle, saying the
bank would now be more cautious in deciding whether to cut rates
because of potential economic and financial risks.
The Armenian central bank started cutting rates in August
2015 in order to spur both inflation and consumer demand. It
last trimmed the rate to 6 percent in mid-February and kept it
unchanged at 6 percent in March.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze;
editing by Denis Pinchuk)